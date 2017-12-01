Thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery in house raid

Have your say

A family has been left devastated by the theft of thousands of pounds worth of jewellery.

Durham Police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary at a Durham home.

A pair of earrings the same as some stolen.

Thieves broke into the house in Birkdale Gardens, Belmont, Durham between 11.30am and 5.45pm on November 24.

While inside the address they ransacked the upstairs bedrooms taking a large amount of jewellery and clothing before leaving in an unknown direction.

Some of the items stolen included a Tag Heuer watch, Swarovski cufflinks, diamond earrings, Gucci link watch, Pandora bracelet, charms and necklace.

There were 22 Items in total stolen and were concealed in a pillow case also taken from the property.

Jewellery stolen in a a house raid.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 339 of November 24.