Thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery in house raid

A family has been left devastated by the theft of thousands of pounds worth of jewellery.
Durham Police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary at a Durham home.
Thieves broke into the house in Birkdale Gardens, Belmont, Durham between 11.30am and 5.45pm on November 24.
While inside the address they ransacked the upstairs bedrooms taking a large amount of jewellery and clothing before leaving in an unknown direction.
Some of the items stolen included a Tag Heuer watch, Swarovski cufflinks, diamond earrings, Gucci link watch, Pandora bracelet, charms and necklace.
There were 22 Items in total stolen and were concealed in a pillow case also taken from the property.
Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 339 of November 24.