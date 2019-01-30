Thieves steal lead and lightning conductor from roof of Sunderland church

Callous thieves stole lead and a lightning conductor from the roof of a Sunderland church.

They struck at St Paul's Church in Ryhope earlier this week.

The incident was reported to police on Tuesday afternoon.

Police have launched an investigation to track down those responsible.

A post on the church's Facebook page alongside a picture of the damage reads:" These are the signs that someone has been trying to steal lead from the church roof.

"They've certainly pinched our lightning conductor.

"It's possible that it happened in the early hours of this (Tuesday) morning.

"Please keep an eye on St Paul's if you're passing.

"We'd be very grateful!"

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At 4pm on Tuesday, police received a report of a theft from St Paul’s Church in Ryhope, Sunderland.

“Offenders stole a quantity of lead and a lightning conductor from the roof of the premises before making off.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 660 290119 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.