'They left my husband for dead': Wife's plea to catch thugs seven years on from savage Children in Need night attack on shopkeeper

"They left my husband for dead."

Seven years on from a sickening attack on a shopkeeper, his devoted wife made an emotional appeal to catch the thugs who still remain at large.

David Basrai.

This Sunday marks the seven-year anniversary of an attempted robbery in Washington.

Two men entered Oxclose Convenience Store, in Oxclose Village Centre, and attacked then-48-year-old shop owner David Basrai, causing devastating injuries.

Suffering a fractured skull, broken jaw and a bleed to the brain in the attack, Mr Basrai somehow managed to make his way home and call police.

He was later taken to hospital where he spent many months recovering.

Oxclose Convenience Store, in Oxclose, Washington.

The incident occurred between 8.15pm and 9pm on the night of Children in Need 2011.

His family admit they have been re-living the horrific events of that evening ever since, and have asked anyone who knows anything that could assist officers with the investigation to come forward.

Mr Basrai’s wife Karan, said: “As a family, we are unable to move on and seek closure following this terrifying ordeal until those responsible are caught.

“These thugs came into the shop and left my husband – a father to four children - for dead.

"The injuries which he sustained that night could so easily have been fatal.

“I would urge anybody who saw anything that night to get in touch with police.”

An investigation was subsequently launched but those involved are still to be brought to justice.

Today, police have issued a fresh appeal for information as they look to identify Mr Basrai’s callous attackers.

Detective Sergeant Iain Saville of Northumbria Police said: “Nearly seven years have passed since this brutal and chilling attack which left Mr Basrai with serious head injuries.

“The damage caused to Mr Basrai was not just physical.

"He and his family have had to live with the psychological stress and trauma caused by the selfish and terrifying actions of those individuals that night, and they continue to do so.

“Our investigation has never closed, and today – on Children in Need 2018 – we are making a fresh appeal to the public in the hope that somebody knows something that could prove to be the key to seeking justice for Mr Basrai.”

The attackers, thought to be wearing dark clothes and scarves around their faces when they carried out the attack, were described as being in their late 20s or early 30s at the time of the offence and were believed to have local accents.

Anybody who saw anything suspicious on the night in question is asked to contact police on 101, or can pass information on anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”