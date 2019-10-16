The worst airport caused an average delay of 22.3 minutes

These are the UK's worst airports for security delays

These are the worst airports in the UK for security delays, according to Which? Travel.

By Claire Schofield
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 15:41 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 15:45 pm

The company conducted a poll of 4,000 passengers about how long they had to wait to get through the security scanners at airports across the UK, with the worst airport causing an average delay of 22.3 minutes. These are the worst ranked large and small airports for security wait times.

1. Belfast International

Security wait time: 22.3 minutes

2. Manchester Terminal 1

Security wait time: 17 minutes

3. Manchester Terminal 2

Security wait time: 15.5 minutes

4. Manchester Terminal 3

Security wait time: 13.7 minutes

