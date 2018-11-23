These are the Royal Mail's last posting dates from Sunderland for Christmas

The big day is just around the corner - and that means it's time to get organised with Christmas presents, festive cards and (most importantly) posting them!

Before we know it, Christmas will be here and all of the stress, hard work and late nights will be worth it.

Get your cards in the post!

But there's still plenty to do before we can relax and just enjoy the festivities.

It may seem like a big challenge now, but imagine the relief when you've got all of your gifts wrapped and tagged, and all of your Christmas cards addressed.

Now all you have to do is send them off! But before you do, make sure they're going to arrive on time and take note of this year's seasonal advice from the Royal Mail.

Take note of the Royal Mail's last posting dates.

Here are the latest recommended posting dates from the Royal Mail for UK post:

2nd Class and Royal Mail signed-for 2nd Class: Tuesday, December 18

1st Class, Royal Mail signed-for 1st Class and Royal Mail tracked 48: Thursday, December 20

Royal Mail tracked 24: Friday, December 21

Royal Mail special delivery guaranteed: Saturday, December 22

Here are the latest recommended posting dates from the Royal Mail for international standard mail, and international tracking and signature services:

Africa, Middle East: Tuesday, December 4

Cyprus, Malta, Asia, Far East, Eastern Europe (except Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia): Friday, December 7

Caribbean, Central and South America: Saturday, December 8

Greece, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand: Monday, December 10

Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Poland and USA: Friday, December 14

Finland, Sweden: Saturday, December 15

Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland: Monday, December 17

Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg: Tuesday, December 18