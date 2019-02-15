These are the most annoying things you can ever say to someone from Sunderland

Have your say

Sunderland folk are some of the friendliest you'll meet - but that doesn't mean we can't get worked up at times.

If you're not from these parts, here's a warning of things you shouldn't say to a Mackem:

You what?! Were called Mackems. Dont ever make that mistake again. Now get your coat.

Dinnet embarrass yersel, marra, leave it to the professionals

Just come and see for yourself some of the wonderful views, parks, woodland and dramatic landscapes we enjoy every day in our city.

We think youll find our own Joseph Swan patented it 10 years earlier than Americans Thomas Edison.

Were very much a place in our own right, thank you very much. And were the biggest city in the North East - so maybe you should say Newcastle is near us.

True, we dont have as many shops. But weve got plenty other things going for us. The Sunderland Airshow pulls in thousands, we get the best touring West End shows. Weve got some amazing green spaces, and then theres the beach.

Were a proud city by the sea, with miles of coastline and stunning beaches at Roker and Seaburn, home to some amazing cafes and bustling businesses. Why does nobody know were on the sea? Look at the map!

Did LS Lowry or Grayson Perry document your city? From Anglo-Saxon times when we were a centre of learning producing early stained glass and amazing works, to our buzzing arts scene today, we are far from culturally dormant.

So is talk like that. Hands off our cheesy chips.