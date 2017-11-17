These are the last recommended posting dates for troops spending Christmas abroad

December is just around the corner and your Christmas shopping is well underway.

But if you have a loved one stationed overseas this Christmas, you'll have to get sorted sharpish to make the latest posting dates.

Royal Mail has announced the last posting dates for customers to send cards and presents to British troops stationed abroad.

People are being urged to avoid a last-minute rush and post early, to ensure that items arrive in time for Christmas Day around the world.

For operational British Forces Post Offices (BFPO), the latest recommended posting date is Monday, November 27.

The deadline for posting mail to static BFPOs is Monday, December 11.

Royal Mail has operated a dedicated military postal unit since 1882, when the Army Post Office Corps was formed for service during the Egyptian and Sudanese campaigns. In 1908, the unit was subsumed into the Royal Engineers as their Postal Section. After several changes throughout the 20th century, it was re-launched as the British Forces Post Office.

Today, the BFPO offers discounted mail delivery to troops stationed around the world. It also offers free delivery of Forces Air letters (Blueys) sent to personnel on operational duty.