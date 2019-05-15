These are the Blue Flag beaches in the North East and Yorkshire
The Blue Flag beach award is widely considered the gold standard for beaches.
Ideally suited to resort beaches with plenty of facilities, the Blue Flag criteria are divided into four categories. These are: environmental education and information; water quality; environmental management; and safety and services. These are the beaches in North East England and Yorkshire that were awarded the Blue Flag for 2019.
1. Tynemouth Long Sands
This beach, which is split into north and south sections, is famous for its high quality sand. It is near to Tynemouth Park.