These are the Blue Flag beaches in the North East and Yorkshire

Ideally suited to resort beaches with plenty of facilities, the Blue Flag criteria are divided into four categories. These are: environmental education and information; water quality; environmental management; and safety and services. These are the beaches in North East England and Yorkshire that were awarded the Blue Flag for 2019.

1. Tynemouth Long Sands This beach, which is split into north and south sections, is famous for its high quality sand. It is near to Tynemouth Park. Shutterstock jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. King Edward's Bay This small, sandy beach, also near Tynemouth, is sheltered by cliffs and grassy banks. Shutterstock jpimedia Buy a Photo

Whitley Bay is a sandy beach that stretches for two miles from St Mary's Island to Cullercoats. Shutterstock jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Sandhaven This long sandy beach is located near South Shields and is known for its dunes. It is also popular for surfing and windsurfing. Shutterstock jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more