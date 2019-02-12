Restaurants

These are the 15 most romantic restaurants in Sunderland for Valentine's Day according to TripAdvisor

Valentine's Day will soon be upon us, with plenty of couples heading out to enjoy a romantic meal.

But if you're struggling to decide on the perfect place, then these 15 restaurants are rated as the most romantic eateries in Sunderland, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

1. Motiraj

All the food is clearly made fresh and we had some of the best poppadoms, bhajis and curries that we have had in a long time. Staff were very happy to help and the service was just right. Average rating: 4.5/5
2. Enfes

Me and the wife called in on a Saturday tea time picked from the special menu plenty choice good food and service throughout will definitely return. Average rating: 4.5/5
3. DAcqua

If you want some extra special then book here. We had a lovely meal here earlier this month. Average rating: 4.5/5
4. San Marino

Amazing food great customer service asked if food was nice very clean and tidy and very lovely environment. Average rating: 4.5/5
