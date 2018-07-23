Theresa May holds Cabinet meeting in North East as £780million announced to improve rail links

Prime Minister Theresa May has announced a multi-million cash injection for the region as her cabinet is due to meet in the North East today.

A £780m investment in East Coast Main Line aims to give passengers more seats and faster, more frequent journeys and the Government will lay legislation to make £600m North of Tyne Devolution Deal a reality – changing the way councils work in Newcastle, North Tyneside and Northumberland.

Discussions at the cabinet meeting in Gateshead will focus on implementing the Government’s Modern Industrial Strategy, making sure the it delivers a Brexit deal works for every corner of the UK, and discussing the role of Local Enterprise Partnerships (LEPs) in boosting growth and prosperity across the Northern Powerhouse.

East Coast Mail Line work will see significant improvements to platforms, tracks, signals and junctions across the route.

Mrs May said: “Making Britain a country that works for everyone, in urban and rural regions, is a priority for my Government - and a thriving economy across the Northern Powerhouse is central to that.

“We have set out major policies and investments as part of our Modern Industrial Strategy to unlock the potential in the North.”