There's still time to stake your claim to the hundreds of jobs on offer at the Stadium of Light Job Show North East

Hundreds of jobs and apprenticeships are on offer at the Stadium of Light today.

More than 400 people are pre-registered for the Job Show North East, which is making its fourth visit to the Stadium of Light, and hundreds more are expected tor turn up on the day.

The nationwide award-winning recruitment and careers event will run until 3pm.

Sunderland City Council leader Coun Graeme Miller and Mayor of Sunderland Coun Lynda Scanlon cut the ribbon this morning to open the show.

The council is sponsoring the event through its Make it Sunderland brand.

Deputy leader Coun Michael Mordey said: "I think it is very important.

"One of the primary roles of local councils is to help people to find jobs and events like this are vital.

"Hopefully we will get hundreds of people through the door. There is no better way to reduce inequality across the board than to get people into work."

Sunderland AFC managing director Tony Davison said the club was delighted to be supporting today's event: "It is two-fold," he said.

"First and foremost, it is good to have events like this at the stadium.

"It gets revenue into the club and helps us to build our relationship with the local business community.

"But it also gets people into work.

"And the more jobs are created, the more money people have in their pocket, the more games they com to and the more money we can give to Jack Ross for footballers," he joked.

Among those at the Stadium today was 24-year-old Victoria Neugent, who had travelled through from Chester-le-Street.

Victoria is currently working in HR, but her contract is due to come to an end soon. She was impressed with the range of jobs on offer.

"I am looking for anything, really," she said.

Organiser Caroline Connaughton said: "The response has been great, from both job seekers and recruiters."

Uncertainty over Brexit had had an impact on the job market, "but there are still people who are looking for recruits.and we also have a a good selection of people with apprenticeships on offer.

"This event gives people a chance to come face-tio-face with employers and sell themselves," she said.