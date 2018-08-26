Theft, criminal damage and breaches of restraining orders dealt with by magistrates

The following Sunderland cases were dealt with at South Northumbria Magistrates’ Court:

Christopher Robinson, 32, of Aldershot Road, Sunderland, was sentenced to 30 days in prison and ordered to pay £150 compensation for theft.

Michael McMurrough, 33, of Bond Close, Southwick, Sunderland, was sentenced to a conditional discharge of 12 months and ordered to pay £105 costs for attempted theft.

Jenna Horsman, 18, of Springwell Road, Sunderland, was ordered to pay £200 compensation for criminal damage.

Jordan Rolfe, 24, of Ravenswood Square, Sunderland, was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison, and ordered to pay £115 costs for breach of a restraining order.

Anthony Ferguson, 42, of Hendon Burn Avenue, Sunderland, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 30 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £80 costs for breach of a restraining order.