The Wearside Scouts who are prepared for a high seas adventure

A dynamic dozen of keen scouts are getting ready for the Tall Ships experience of a lifetime.

The 12, from the Durham County Scout movement, have been chosen to sail on the James Cook.

The James Cook at sea.

They will be joined by Scott Doughty – the team leader and assistant county commissioner – as they sail from Stavanger in Norway to Harlingen in Holland.

“They are all really excited,” said Scott, who paid tribute to the Ocean Youth Trust for helping to make the dream come true.

Now comes the exciting prospect of raising the £10,000 for the voyage to become a reality.

The scouts themselves have already done a sponsored abseil and are planning their own individual events but they would love to hear from anyone willing to give their support.

In the meantime, the dozen who are all geared up for exciting times are:

Ben Weir, 16, from Seaham District.

Tom Smith, 16, from the Seaham District.

Jess Madden, 17, from Houghton-le-Spring District.

Matthew Venton, 17, from Chester-le-Street.

Sam Brunton, 15, from the Durham City District.

Lilly Bartlett, 15, from the Chester-le-Street area.

Abigail Openshaw, 17, from Chester-le-Street.

Zoe Burgess, 16, from Teesdale.

Michael Lagar, 15, from Gateshead.

Dean Fowler, 15, from Gateshead.

James Roberts, 14, from Darlington District.

Cameron Straughan, 17, from Blaydon.

Scott explained how the 12 were selected. “We ran a selection day at Moor House Adventure Centre and came up with a selection process.

“They had to climb a huge abseil tower, do a tree climb, and do some team exercises. The 12 with the highest score were picked.”

And all except one will be tasting a tall ship experience for the first time.

The £10,000 funding is needed for the cost of the voyage as well as for flights, hotels and ferries home for the scouts.

As part of their preparation, the team will also be going on a hike along Hadrian’s Wall.

Those interested in helping the 12 can email Scott at scott.doughty@durhamscouts.org.uk

They can also get in touch with the Durham County Scout team. To find out more, visit their website here.