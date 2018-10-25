The victim of a Sunderland stabbing remains in hospital

The victim of a stabbing incident in Sunderland is still being treated in hospital.

The 35-year-old man was left with injuries believed to be caused by a stabbing in an attack in Sunderland city centre on Tuesday.

Police cordon in Belvedere Road.

Ambulance crews and police were called to the scene in Belvedere Road at around 6.40pm on Tuesday and the area was cordoned off for several hours.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police today said: "There’s no updates at this stage. The victim is still in hospital and enquiries are still ongoing."

Police were called to the scene on Tuesday following report of concern for a male at a shop on Belvedere Road, between Grange Terrace and Tunstall Road in Sunderland.

They said: "Emergency services attended and a 35-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with a stabbing.

"They are not reported to be life-threatening."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 946 231018.