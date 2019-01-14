The Sunderland group which makes an Almighty difference - and now it’s up for an award

A youth group is hoping to return as winners - five years after last lifting a Best of Wearside Award.

Officials and members of Youth Almighty were stunned to be chosen as the Community Project category winners in 2014.

A flashback to Youth Almighty's award win in 2014.

But now they’re back and the Tunstall Village Road-based scheme is stronger than ever.

Youth Almighty’s Joanne Laverick explained: “We have expanded and we do more community work as well as youth work.

“We are now doing social isolation projects where we get people more involved in the community. It is going really well and we are getting 40 to 50 people aged between 30 and 90.

“It is making a great difference to them. Before, they would not get out of the house.”

It’s a big surprise. It shows that the work we are doing is recognised. We are over the moon to be nominated again. Joanne Laverick

Youth Almighty is a project run by the young people of Sunderland with the help and support of youth workers and volunteers.

Activities include centre-based sessions, detached sessions, outreach, activity breaks and one-to-one support.

Joanne described this year’s nomination as “a big surprise. It shows that the work we are doing is recognised. We are over the moon to be nominated again.”

