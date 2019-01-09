The Sunderland girl who celebrated an award, a family birthday and a baby brother in three days!

Good news came in threes for Best of Wearside Awards winner Ellie White.

For as well as winning the Child of Achievement category in last year’s competition, there was a new addition to the family just three days after the awards night when mum Joanne had a baby boy called Harrison.

Ellie with her great collection of trophies and awards.

And if that wasn’t enough, dad Darren celebrated his 40th birthday on the night that Ellie won her award!

Joanne, from the Fulwell area, reflected on the amazing awards finale and said: “We absolutely loved it. We thought it was brilliant.”

She told how Ellie, 7, has continued to perform wonders in the dance world and has added to her string of top titles even though she is now competing against dancers aged up to 10.

She has been awarded tickets to attend the biggest dance convention in the world in March.

And Ellie has a host of competitions on the way in places such as Sheffield, Leeds and Bradford.

Ellie, who attends NU Dance with Rachel Jackson, won last year’s awards after judges heard she had achieved numerous first places for her solo dances in styles including ballet,tap and modern.

The talented youngster has been dancing for the past four years and joined the competition team two yearsago.

Since then she has won around 82 first places, 39 second places and 36 third places.

Her triumphs have included Most outstanding dancer, Most personality, Most entertaining dancer, Most outstanding performance for her song and Overall performer of any age.

Joanne also had a message for anyone thinking of nominating someone for this year’s Best of Wearside competition.

“It is definitely worth having a go,” said Joanne.

We want to make 2019 extra special for some of the area's finest people

There are 10 great categories covering everything from a student who has excelled to a Local Hero who has gone to extraordinary lengths to help others.

It might be someone who is great at sport, an individual who has made a difference in their neighbourhood, a child of achievement or child of courage.

Take a look at the list of categories and the criteria below, and decide which best suits your cause.

And then simply follow the instructions on how to enter.

This year's competition has backing from headline sponsor BGL Group, partner sponsor Gentoo and category sponsors Stagecoach and Calsonic Kansei.

We thank them all for getting on board and now comes your turn to get involved.

We hope you will inundate us with entries and make the job of the judges that much harder.

Take a look at the categories below, read the entry instructions, and your favourite cause will be a step closer to hopefully winning a Best of Wearside title.

THE CATEGORIES:

Local Hero.

Green Champion.

Student of the Year.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Volunteer of the Year.

Sporting Achievement.

Community Group.

Community Champion.

Child of Achievement.

Child of Courage.

