The numbers add up for a student with outstanding A-level results

The numbers added up for a student who clinched outstanding A-level grades.

Brian Gillespie, 18, from Peterlee secured three A*s and an A in his A-levels.

The student at ED6, East Durham College's Sixth Form, was one of the pupils who helped the college secure its best-ever set of A-level results.

An amazing 33% of all our students earned an A*-A grade in their exams, while 59% earned A*-B grades and 84% of students earned an A*-C grade too.

A spokesman for the college said: "We’re also extremely proud to announce that for the third year in a row, ED6 students achieved 100% pass rate in their exams.

"Students from ED6 have gone on to even further success after leaving us too, studying at leading universities including Durham, Newcastle and York, taking subjects ranging from marine biology to mathematics."

Brian Gillespie, celebrated his three A* grades in maths, further maths and physics, as well as an A grade in chemistry.

He said: "I was absolutely over the moon. I was quite worried about the two science subjects, as I thought one exam didn’t go as well as I’d hoped. This was way more than I expected.

“My time at ED6 has been really good, and really helpful. My tutors have all been excellent.”

Brian will now be moving on to take a four-year maths degree at Durham University, starting this September, with the aim of eventually gaining a PhD.

Anyone who would like more information about the A-level courses at ED6 should visit www.ED6.ac.uk or call 0191 518 8222.