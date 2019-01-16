The little boy who fights chest infections all winter

Brave little battler Gray Crone - who has to fight through a string of chest infections each winter - has come through it with his fighting spirit intact and with a Best of Wearside Awards nomination.

The 18-month-old from Red House in Sunderland has a condition so rare that only one in 3,500 children are diagnosed with it.

He has tranche-oesophageal fistula (TOF), a condition where part of the oesophagus is joined to the windpipe.

Infants who have it find it difficult to swallow, causing frothy, white bubbles in the mouth, coughing or choking when feeding and even vomiting.

In Gray’s case, every winter is an uphill battle because he picks up so many infections.

And that’s exactly what has happened over the last few months.

He is really funny and he is a proper mammy’s boy. It’s a rough time for him from October to March and he gets a lot of chest infections but he has been more happy in himself lately Danielle Crone

Mum Danielle, 33, said her little boy “has had a rough winter.

“He has constantly had chest infections and it’s a tough time for him from October to March. It really wears him down.

“He is constantly coughing all the time because he has a TOF cough.”

The Echo first revealed Gray’s story last August. He was a healthy 8lbs-plus when he was born in July 2017 but Danielle soon noticed there was a problem.

While he was being fed, he was ‘quite frothy and bringing up mucus’.

Then, he went blue and had to be taken for tests at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

“That’s when he was sent through straight away to the RVI in Newcastle in an ambulance,” said Danielle last summer.

After being diagnosed with the condition, Gray underwent an operation at just three days old in which surgeons went in through his back to remove part of his oesophagus, which was then a dead muscle due to his condition and something which left him unable to swallow properly.

Child of Courage nominee Gray Crone with mum Danielle.

The oesophagus had to be unjoined from the windpipe and then connected to Gray’s stomach.

Following the op, Gray was put in intensive care for a week, but since then he has continued to make good progress.

Now, he becomes the first nomination in this year’s Child of Courage section of the Best of Wearside Awards.

Delighted mum Danielle, who is married to Gray’s dad Chris, 37, who works offshore, and is also mum to Elsie, 7, described the nomination as ‘fabulous’ and said it would also help raise awareness of the condition that Gray and other children have.

In another boost for the little boy, he has also started nursery at Tavistock House and Danielle said: “He goes one morning a week and it is really bringing him on.”

