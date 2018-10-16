The Job Show is returning to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light - here’s when and how to take part

The Job Show is coming back to Sunderland.

The award winning recruitment and careers event has teamed up again with Make it Sunderland to bring together employers and organisations from across the region at The Stadium of Light on Thursday, November 8 from 10.30am until 3pm.

The event will showcase dozens of companies recruiting for a range of sectors.

Sunderland City Council leader Coun Graeme Miller said: “This is the fourth time we have welcomed The Job Show to the city and we are delighted to be hosting it once again.

“We recognise, not only in Sunderland but right across the North East Region, successful businesses are providing a wide range of jobs and creating great prospects for people of all ages and abilities.

“The Job Show attracts job seekers from Teesside to Northumberland and everywhere else in between. It also provides opportunities for individuals wishing to access training or to have the chance to learn new skills or discover new talents – all of which helps in boosting the local and regional economy.”

Sunderland AFC MD Tony Davison added: “The Stadium of Light is widely recognised as one of the most iconic venues in the region and we are delighted to welcome The Job Show North East.

“Whether its re-engaging with local businesses, through our In-Business events, or the re-connecting with our fans, our community is at the very heart of what we do.

“This event, which has a proven track record of success,provides a much-needed service to our local community and for us to be able to play our part in supporting it is something that is very important to us”.

Previous events have attracted hundreds of jobseekers.

The Job Show organisers Victoria Clarke (left) and Caroline Connaughton

It is the latest in a long line of successful events which take place at iconic premiership football clubs around the country.

The Job Show gathers the region’s top employers, training providers, universities, colleges, and organisations all under one roof giving job seekers the perfect platform to unite talent with opportunity and come face-to-face with top employers seeking quality candidates.

Victoria Clarke, Director of The Job Show: “We are delighted to be back and be celebrating our 50th Show in the North East. It is with great pleasure to be working in partnership once again with MAKE it Sunderland and we thank them for their continued support – together with our exhibitors taking part we will continue to make a difference to our communities.”

For further information, please visit www.thejobshow.com where you can register to attend. Anyone representing a company and interested in booking a stand should contact Sophia on 01733 555717 or e-mail victoria@thejobshow.com