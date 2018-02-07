The inspiring female Sunderland pharmacy lecturer who was killed in climbing accident

The University of Sunderland has spoken of its pride in having a long history of championing women, on the 100th anniversary of the passing of the Representation of the People Act.

Yesterday theAct – which gave the vote to women over the age of 30 – marked the milestone anniversary, and now university staff have paid tribute to its inspiring women, including pharmacy lecturer Hope Constance Monica Winch.

In March 1921 she set up the finest pharmacy department in the North East at Sunderland Technical College, the forerunner of the modern university.

Tragically in 1944, Hope Winch was killed in a climbing accident.

However, university chiefs said strong foundations laid by this remarkable woman over her 22 years in Sunderland were enough to build on.

Today, the University of Sunderland’s School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences is recognised for its strong track record in pharmacy, pharmaceutical sciences, biomedical sciences and environmental sciences.

Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry Roz Anderson, said: “I think Hope Winch would have been inspired by how far her pharmacy vision has progressed in Sunderland with the establishment of our Sciences Complex and all the other developments since.

“I also think she would have been delighted to see so many women inspiring change within pharmacy at all levels and across all sectors.

“She was one of the earlier pioneers in building women’s confidence and showing them how they can make a difference in this industry.”