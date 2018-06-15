The Fans Museum marks 170th birthday of its new home

Sunderland’s new Fans Museum held a special celebration to mark the 170th birthday of its new home - the former Monkwearmouth railway station and latterly museum - ahead of its official opening next month.

The new community project, which was previously know as SAFC Museum, is the brainchild of lifelong Sunderland AFC fan Michael Ganley, who has amassed a huge collection of valuable memorabilia over the last 30 years.

Michael’s collection includes shirts, tickets, balls, medals and cups from around the world - with items on show including the European Golden Shoe belonging to Kevin Phillips, as well as shirt from Kieron Brady and a Pele shirt from 1970.

And now it has found a permanent home at the landmark museum, with doors set to be open to the public in July.

Over the last six months volunteers and trades people have been working hard to transform the building into a space to house the impressive collection.

And yesterday their efforts were recognised with an event to celebrate their building’s historic milestone and show off their work on the museum.

Guests were able to take a look round the historic building and chat to the museum’s ambassador, former Sunderland player and England international Kevin Phillips and footballers Kieron Brady, Lee Howey, David Corner and Richie Pitt.

Founder Michael Ganley said: “We decided to celebrate the building’s birthday.

“It is 170 years old so it is something that we wanted to shout about.

“We are trying to make a difference in our town, our community and the North East of England.

“The building is beautiful, it is here for a reason and is all about our industrial past. We are trying to put it back on the map.”

Monkwearmouth Station was built in 1848 and was a functioning station for passengers until 1967. It was turned into a museum in 1973.

But falling visitor numbers and unprecedented cuts meant that Sunderland City Council needed to find alternative options for the museum.

The Fans Museum using the former station museum as its permanent home means that it preserves a historic building as well as continuing to put it to community use.

The community project also aims to work with Dementia and Alzheimer’s patients and Veterans In Crisis.

It has previously worked with the National Probation Service and also sponsors Sunderland Spinner, a tenpin bowling team for blind and visually impaired people.

The museum’s ambassador, former Sunderland player and England international Kevin Phillips, was at the event meeting guests.

He said: “I have been excited about seeing the place with all my stuff in here, the shirts and the Golden Boot.

“I am excited what the future holds for this place.

“They have brought the place back to life.”

