We take a look back at this time last year in comparison to the current weather - and the iconic images which show what happened when the Beast from the East hit the North East.

1. February 24 2018 Variable amounts of cloud on 24 February 2018, burning away by lunchtime, leaving almost unbroken sunshine for all.

2. February 24 2019 This years weather was considerably warmer, with bright sunshine and a peak temperature of around 15C in most areas.

3. February 25 2018 The 25 Feb started with a widespread moderate frost, with persistent cloud around the north-east, and almost unbroken sunshine everywhere else.

4. February 25 2019 Dry, settled, and very mild, with some sunny spells after the clearance of overnight mist, fog, and low cloud.

