‘The bare faced cheek of some people!’ - your comments on naked cyclist who took to Sunderland’s Northern Spire bridge

The “cheeky” cyclist spotted riding while naked across Sunderland’s new Northern Spire bridge has caused a stir among readers.

He was spotted by witness Jamie Cockburn who captured the moment the man headed over the new crossing on Wednesday, joining others as they made the trip for the first time.

The £117 million structure, which links Castletown with Pallion and has taken more than three years to construct, opened to traffic on Wednesday morning after first welcoming people on foot, mobility scooters and other cyclists on Tuesday.

The naked cyclist can be seen in the video travelling towards the south side of the river, while Jamie asks: “What the hell are you doing mate? He’s got nowt on at all” before he shouts from the passenger side of the car in a bid to get the rider’s attention.

Jamie posted the video on Facebook with the comment: “New bridge opens first time over and here’s an old blokey pedalling over naked.

“Some guy - only in Sunderland.”

The as yet unidentified cyclist has provoked plenty of comments from readers on the Echo’s Facebook page.

Carol Ann Borgesson Wilkinson wrote: “I thought that was funniest video I’ve seen in a while. Good on him.”

Dee Leng added: “The bare faced cheek of some people!

Melisa Fleury said: “At least he was wearing a helmet!

Graeme Harle wrote: “Is this going to be a regular occurrence now?

Jim Tansey said: “Tut! The cheek of it!”

Christine Holbourn added: “Could only happen in Sunderland bet he was cold.”

Emma Louisee Bellerby wrote: “I think it’s brilliant.”

David Routledge wrote: “I’d hate to see where he keeps his money.”

And Steven Jones wrote: “This could only happen in Sunderland.”

City leaders have said that Northern Spire will help to create up to 6,000 jobs and significantly boost Sunderland’s economy.

It is expected that about 27,000 cars will cross the bridge each day.

*Are you the cyclist who dared to bare? Call our newsdesk on 0191 501 7326.