The 14 fabulous countries sending ships to Sunderland

A fantastic array of tall ships has been secured for the Sunderland leg of this summer’s races.

So here’s a look at the full list of entrants for the Wearside leg of the races from July 11 to July 14 - so far.

Christian Radich, one of the ships taking part when The Tall Ships Races come to Sunderland. Picture: Sail Training International.

Class A vessels

Alexander von Humboldt II (Germany).

Christian Radich (Norway).

Eendracht (Holland).

The majestic Wylde Swan which is coming to Sunderland.

Fryderyk Chopin (Poland).

Gulden Leeuw (Holland).

Loa (Denmark).

Mir (Russia).

Morgenster (Holland).

Ossterschelde (Holland).

Santa Maria Manuela (Portugal).

Shtandart (Russia).

Lord Nelson (UK).

Sorlandet (Norway).

Tarangini (India).

Wylde Swan (Holland).

Class B

Caroline Af Sandnes (Norway).

De Gallant (France).

Dyrafjeld (Norway).

Etoile (France).

Froya (Norway).

Helena (Finland).

JR Tolkien (Holland).

Jolie Brise (UK).

Maybe (UK).

Morning Star of Revelation (UK).

Rupel (Belgium).

Skonnerten Jylland (Denmark).

Wyvern (Norway).

Class C

Black Diamond of Durham (UK).

Challenge Wales (UK).

Esprit (Germany).

Hosanna (France).

James Cook (UK).

Ocean Scout (UK).

Spaniel (Latvia).

Tara (Denmark).

Vahine (Finland).

Zenobe Gramme (Belgium).

Class D

Aries (UK).

Rona II (UK).

Tuulelind (Estonia).

Urania (Holland).

We will get to see them all in Sunderland from July 11 to July 14.

The races are expected to bring 1.5 million people to Wearside. More information on the fleet and the event is available at www.tallshipssunderland.com

Are you going to be taking part?

Will you be boarding a ship for the first time – or are you a seasoned regular? Get in touch and tell us all about it.

Are you a business in Sunderland which is keen to get involved and wants to tell the world all about it?

Or perhaps you go to a school which is lining up all sorts of tall ships projects and stories. Whatever your story, we want to hear it.

We want to hear what part you will be playing in the spectacle. Get in touch and tell us more. Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk