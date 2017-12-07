Testing time for police cadets at Sunderland University

A group of Northumbria Police cadets have been put through their paces at Sunderland University.

The cadets assessed their own fitness levels, with support from sports science students learning to apply their newly-acquired skills and expertise.

Neve Geary from the Sunderland Police Cadets takes part in the training session with Sports Science students at Sunderland University Picture: DAVID WOOD

The students, led by senior lecturer Morc Coulson, carried out assessments in the University’s Sports and Exercise Sciences department, and offered professional advice to help each cadet improve their health as well as their professional prospects.

Morc explained: “We hosted the cadets as part of our innovative approach to building relationships between the community and the department, while offering opportunities for our students to work in real-life scenarios.

“Because of the potential physical nature of the police profession, we prepared a range of physical fitness assessments which would inform them about training methods and gave them advice to improve certain scores that they achieved in specific areas. They will return to the labs in two months and we are going to re-assess.

“Our students were really enthusiastic about this project which is part of their studies. They have to get involved in evaluating and designing programmes based on assessment, and this was an ideal opportunity.”

Second Year Sports Coaching student Hollie Zmak said: “I really valued working with the police cadets. They all seemed to have enjoyed taking part in all the tests. It was also good to show them some of the equipment that we have access too, which some hadn’t used prior to their visit.”

Sunderland Cadet Leader Pc Kirsty Pitchford said: “It’s really important to us to create as many opportunities as possible for our cadets and they thoroughly enjoyed visiting the Sports Science Department.

“I know they are already looking forward to going back after Christmas to see if they have improved.”