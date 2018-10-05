`

Test your Time Lord knowledge with our Doctor Who quiz

New Doctor Who Jodie Whitaker at a preview screening of her first episode.
The new series of Doctor Who bursts back on to our screens on Sunday when Jodie Whitaker makes her debut as television's favourite Time Lord.

So test how well you know your Axons from your Exxilons with this quiz on the show's 55-year-old history.