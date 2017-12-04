Ten firms interested in move to new £300million-plus International Advanced Manufacturing Park

As many as ten companies could be up and running on Sunderland and South Tyneside’s new business park by autumn 2019.

The £300million-plus International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP ) could create more than 5,000 jobs.

A planning application for Phase One is now being prepared and is set to be lodged early in the new year.

Council chiefs say bringing forward development in a staged way will mean up to ten specialist automotive and manufacturing businesses could be operating on the IAMP as early as autumn 2019.

A public consultation on the first phase of the plan will be held at the Bunny Hill Centre in Hylton Lane, Sunderland, between 2pm and 7.30pm on Thursday.

Sunderland City Council deputy leader Councillor Harry Trueman said: “There’s still a lot of work to do, but being able to indicate that ten companies are already keen to locate and invest in this project is very, very encouraging.

“I would urge people to attend this event and find out more about IAMP because, as we have been saying all along, it’s a project of major significance for Sunderland, South Tyneside and all the North East.”

The IAMP ONE planning application will seek permission for up to ten specialist automotive and manufacturing units. The plans include a new road link from the A1290, associated car parking, service yards, access, landscaping and drainage ponds. The units will be located within the southern area of IAMP within Sunderland City Council’s boundary.

The buildings will be designed to achieve a high quality design. The buildings would have a maximum height of 25m, ensuring sufficient space is provided for internal operations.

Coun Iain Malcolm, Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “We’ve already carried out one round of consultation and demand from occupiers is stronger than we had anticipated.

“Having up to ten specialist automotive and manufacturing businesses already interested in locating at IAMP and bringing new investment and jobs to our region is excellent news.

“This is a project that is putting us on the world stage for advanced manufacturing in the automotive industry.”

“We look forward to seeing people at the event.”

IAMP has been designated a ‘Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project’ by the UK Government and it has pledged £42million through the NE Local Enterprise Partnership.