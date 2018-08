Temporary traffic lights will be in place at the Tyne Tunnel as part of a new pilot scheme.

Bosses have announced the trial will be held during this month, from Monday, August 13, until Monday, August 27.

Tunnel operators TT2 said on its Twitter feed: "We are running a two-week pilot in August to try to improve the traffic flow at the southern access of the Tyne Tunnel.

"As a result there will be temporary traffic lights in place from August 13 to August 27.

"Thank you for your patience."