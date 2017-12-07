Temperatures set to plummet and strong gusts expected as Storm Caroline affects North East

Temperatures set to plummet in the North East as the tail end of Storm Caroline hits the region.

The storm is bringing disruption to much of the UK, including Scotland, where winds of up to 90mph are expected.

They are not forecast to be as strong in the North East, with 21mph winds expected, and gusts of up to 40mph.

Temperatures are then set to drop significantly, from up to eight degrees today to freezing overnight.

Those temperatures are expected to continue tomorrow and into Saturday, while there is a yellow warning for snow throughout Sunday, when there will again be temperatures of freezing or below.