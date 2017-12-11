Television presenter Keith Chegwin dies at the age of 60 after long illness

TV presenter Keith Chegwin has died at the age of 60 following a long illness, his family has said.

The star, best known for hosting children's game show Cheggers Play Pop in the early 1980s, died at home after battling a progressive lung condition.

Keith Chegwin hosting Herrington Burn Carnival in 1980.

A statement from his family said: "We are heartbroken to share the news that Keith Chegwin sadly passed away following a long-term battle with a progressive lung condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which rapidly worsened towards the end of this year.

"Keith died peacefully at home shortly after midnight on the 11th of December. His wife Maria, his daughter Rose and his son Ted were by his side.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Severn Hospice for the kindness, support and care they have shown us all over the last few weeks.

"Keith was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. We would respectfully ask to be left to mourn his passing in private."

The Liverpool-born television star appeared at a number of summer events throughout the North East at the height of his fame.