Teesside Airport aircraft incident: Three people taken to hospital and runway closed
Three people have been taken to hospital after an incident at Teesside Airport.
The incident involving a light aircraft happened just after 9.30am on Saturday, September 25.
Teesside Airport said a pilot and two passengers were taken to hospital.
The runway will remain closed while an investigation takes place.
The airport said: “We can confirm an incident occurred today involving a light aircraft at 9:39am. A pilot and two passengers were onboard and have been taken to hospital.
“Our runway will remain closed until further notice while a thorough investigation is carried out.
"We would like to thank the emergency services, on site staff for their quick response.”
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Thoughts and prayers are with the three people onboard at the time of the incident and their families.
“At this time I want to thank the incredible response by the airport fire service and the immediate response of local emergency services to the incident.”
Flights have been diverted to Newcastle International Airport.