Teesside Airport aircraft incident: Three people taken to hospital and runway closed

Three people have been taken to hospital after an incident at Teesside Airport.

By Pamela Bilalova
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 1:43 pm
The incident happened just after 9.30 am on Saturday.

The incident involving a light aircraft happened just after 9.30am on Saturday, September 25.

Teesside Airport said a pilot and two passengers were taken to hospital.

The runway will remain closed while an investigation takes place.

The airport said: “We can confirm an incident occurred today involving a light aircraft at 9:39am. A pilot and two passengers were onboard and have been taken to hospital.

“Our runway will remain closed until further notice while a thorough investigation is carried out.

"We would like to thank the emergency services, on site staff for their quick response.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Thoughts and prayers are with the three people onboard at the time of the incident and their families.

“At this time I want to thank the incredible response by the airport fire service and the immediate response of local emergency services to the incident.”

Flights have been diverted to Newcastle International Airport.

