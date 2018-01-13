Teenager who beat cancer aims to raise ANOTHER £10,000 to help others like her

A teenager who beat cancer is looking to do the double and raise another £10,0000 for the charity which helps others just like her.

Phoebe Hedley was diagnosed with desmoid fibromatosis - a rare cancerous tumour - in 2012 and was treated at the Teenage Cancer Trust Unit at the Great North Children’s Hospital in Newcastle.

Phoebe Hedley with abseil instructor Ben Ritchie before she walked down the side of the RVI in Newcastle in 2016.

Now the 18-year-old from Cleadon has launched Phoebe’s Pledge to collect the same amount again so the trust can continue to help 13 to 24-year-olds and their families.

North East businesses will be asked to raise £2,000 each during 2018 by holding a ‘fund day.’

The former Whitburn Academy student raised her £10,000 through challenges, from abseiling down the hospital and selling wristbands, to bucket collections, sponsored silences and bake sales.

Phoebe, who completed her treatment in 2015, was delighted to hit her target at the end of 2017 following a donation from her family.

She said: “When I was first diagnosed, it was so isolating.

“I felt really alone and I just sat at home for a few days.

“But Teenage Cancer Trust showed me I was never alone and there were so many people supporting me.

“I met so many new people and it was a huge part of my life.

“I know first-hand how much of a difference their support makes to young people and their families going through a very difficult time so I’m pleased that the money I have raised will now help others.

“I plan to go on and continue to fundraise and I’m hoping that North East businesses will support my pledge and help me reach my next £10,000.”

Regional fundraiser Sonia Graham, said: “It costs around £2,000 per day to provide all our services for our region including specialist nurses, youth support coordinators, facilities on our units, social events and conferences for young people, and our Education and Awareness programme.

“The idea is that companies will be able to pick a day of the year that they would like to fund – maybe a significant milestone such as an anniversary or a new product launch day.

“We would then work with them to develop exciting activities and events to achieve their fundraising goal.”

Companies who would like to sign up can email sonia.graham@teenagecancertrust.org.