Teenager dies after two-vehicle crash

A teenage driver has sadly died following a two-vehicle crash.

The 18-year-old woman who was driving a Fiat 500 was involved in a collision with a Audi A3, on the B6287 Merrington Road between Ferryhill and Kirk Merrington around 8.25pm on Friday, February 2.

She suffered fatal injuries and tragically died at the scene.

Her passenger, a 19-year-old man, was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

The 26-year-old driver of the Audi suffered leg injuries and was taken to University Hospital of North Durham.

His passenger, a 27-year-old man, was transported to James Cook University Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The cars were travelling in opposite directions at the time of the collision.

Anybody who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101 and ask to speak to the Collision Investigation Unit.