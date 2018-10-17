Teenager charged with dangerous driving offences after car flips onto roof in Sunderland street

A teenager has been charged with dangerous driving offences after a car was found overturned in a Wearside street.

Northumbria Police launched an appeal to trace people believed to have fled from a vehicle which overturned in Gartland Road, in the Grindon area of the city, on Monday night.

Police on the scene after a car turned onto its roof in the Gartland Road area of Grindon on Monday night.

A man aged 19 from the Sunderland area has now been given a summons to appear at court.

A spokesman for the force said: “A 19-year-old man has been issued with summons to appear in court on a future date in relation to a dangerous driving offence.”

One man who lives in the area said following the incident: "I got a delivery from a pizza shop and the delivery driver told us about a car being on its roof down the road, so I thought I’m going to go to the shop and have a look.

"I walked down towards the bottom of Gartland Road where the accident happened.

"I saw two police cars and this car on the grass on its roof."

Officers are still appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1130 151018 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.