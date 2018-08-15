Teenage singing sensation Courtney Hadwin receives standing ovation on America's Got Talent

Young singer Courtney Hadwin has once again blown away judges with her performance in the quarter-finals of America's Got Talent.

Courtney, 13, received a standing ovation for her rendition of James Brown classic Papa's Got A Brand New Bag on the hit NBC show last night.

The young star from Hesleden is one of 36 quarter-finalists hoping to impress judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, and the viewers at home over the next three weeks.

Courtney, a pupil at The Academy at Shotton Hall, was one of 12 acts that took to the stage last night and is now waiting to find out whether she will make it through to the next round in a results show today.

Seven of them will make it through the next stage.

Her impressive performance from the night attracted thousands of views online, with a video posted by America's Got Talent racking up 1,000 comments and has been shared more than 3,000 times.

Courtney Hadwin blew the audience away in the quarter finals of the competition.

Courtney said she had an amazing time on stage and urged people to vote for her to make it through to the next stage.

She said: "I had an amazing time performing tonight and was so happy with my feedback.

"Now I really need your votes to get me to the semi-finals.

"Please vote, you can vote up to 10 times on each platform.

Teenage singing star Courtney Hadwin is appealing for people to vote for her to make it into the next round of the competition.

"Here is the info http://nbc.com/agtvote and thank you again for all the support! Xxx"



Courtney Hadwin set to perform live on America’s Got Talent in quarter-finals tonight

Judges were amazed by her powerful voice once again, with judge Simon praising the youngster's 'incredible' talent.

Simon said: “Normally I give people advice what to do next.

"This is my advice; don’t listen to a single word I say. Do everything exactly what you did tonight, because that’s what made this so incredible.

"Howie, an amazing pick again. We should be starting a record label together. It was outstanding.”

Howie added: “I am so glowing. You are so amazing that Simon came over and gave me a hug in the middle.

"There aren’t even words. I just want to scream. I want to tell people to vote. Can I scream?”

Heidi added: “I have not been this excited about a new artist in a very, very long time.

"You definitely are in a category of your own. I love the way you dance. I love the way you sound. I love you. I think you are a very, very special young lady.”

Mel: I want tickets to your show tonight, and the next night, and the next night, and the next night. You’re amazing.”



Incredible audition video of America’s Got Talent star Courtney Hadwin racks up 120 million views

Following her audition back in June Courtney shocked the globe with a fantastic performance of Otis Redding’s Hard to Handle which put her straight through to the talent show’s live quarter-finals.

The show, hosted by supermodel Tyra Banks, is on the lookout for acts of all ages, including singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists and impressionists, who are all vying to win America’s hearts and $1 million.

Courtney has already stared on ITV’s The Voice Kids last year making it to the final of the show, but narrowly missed out on the title.

She won the title of the Mail’s Performer of the Year at the Best of Hartlepool Awards last year.