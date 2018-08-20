Teenage boy arrested after house burglary

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested following a burglary at a home in Peterlee.

The incident happened in Basingstoke Road at about 3am in Sunday when a trespasser entered a property before the victim woke up and chased the suspect out of the house.

Detective Inspector Lee Gosling of Peterlee CID said: “We have received a number of reports about potential burglaries in Basingstoke Road yesterday.

“Two have been confirmed and we are looking into further attempted burglaries.”

DI Gosling continued: “We are in the process of speaking to witnesses and there are a number of active enquires being pursued.

“There will be an increase in uniformed patrols throughout the day and night to provide reassurance to members of the public and to address any concerns.”

Anyone with information should call Peterlee CID on 101.