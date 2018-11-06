Teenage boy airlifted to safety after being cut off by tide at Marsden beach

A 15-year-old boy has been rescued by the emergency services after being cut off by the tide on Marsden beach.

Northumbria Police had launched a search for the teenager earlier today and altered the H M Coastguard who conducted a search using their helicopter.

They found the boy had been cut off by the tide on Marsden beach at around 12 noon and attempted to rescue him using a life boat but poor conditions meant the team had to resort to using the helicopter to airlift him to safety at the top of the cliffs by Souter Lighthouse.

The boy was brought to safety at around 2.30pm where he was found to be shaken but uninjured.

A spokesman for the H M Coastguard said they were helped by South Shields Voluntary Life Brigade, Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and Sunderland RNLI.

He said: "A teenage boy was initially reported as missing and we were asked by Northumbria Police to help to find him.

"We found him on the beach beneath Souter Lighthouse and evacuated him after he became stranded by the tide.

"Because of his position and the conditions we wen't able to use the lifeboat to evacuate him and the Coastguard helicopter was called.

"We airlifted him to the top of the cliffs at 2.30pm

"He was a bit shaken up but no medical treatment as needed."

