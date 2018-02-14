Team had an amazing night at the awards

A team of 11 fantastic workers found themselves collecting an award - and now they’re the talk of their profession.

The neurophysiology department at Sunderland Royal Hospital collected the Health Care Scientist title at last year’s Best of Health Awards.

We had a fantastic night at the awards and it was amazing to see all the different professionals within the NHS Debra Young

Head of the department Debra Young told of the effect that the win had on the whole team.

“We emailed everyone we knew in the health care scientist world. Since then, we have been waving the banner for the awards.

“We have spoken to our professional body and were published in their publication for all the hard work that everyone does.”

The team does tests on the brain and nervous system for everyone from prematurely born babies to the elderly.

Their work is in relation to diseases and conditions such as meningitis, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, motor neurone disease, and encephalitis.

As well as testing, the department is also involved in diagnostic work.

And while the health care scientists sector makes up just 5% of the healthcare workforce in the UK, 80% of all diagnoses can be attributed to their work.

Debra said: “We had a fantastic night at the awards and it was amazing to see all the different professionals within the NHS.”

