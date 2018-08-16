Teachers at Sunderland school 'very proud' of A-level students

Have your say

Staff at a Sunderland school are bursting with pride at the achievements of their A-level students.

The teachers and students at Grindon Hall Christian School are celebrating another year of outstanding results.

Grindon Hall Christian School students are delighted with their A-level results.

Joanne Maw, principal, said 30% of students achieved A or A* marks in their A-levels and 70% of students received at least one A grade.

She said they certainly gave the school cause to celebrate on this results day.

Of particular note are the results of student Zora Gillgallon who was ecstatic to receive an A* in English literature, an A in religious studies and a B in history.

Zora is excited to accept a place to read English literature at Lancaster University.

Nicholas Oxley celebrated great success gaining the grades necessary for a place at Queen’s University in Belfast to study nursing.

Martyn Clegg clinched an A* in business studies and Bs in geography and history and is heading to Nottingham University to study law.

Fellow student Nicole Stockton is also going to study law, but at Newcastle University. She gained an A in religious studies and Bs in history and English literature.

Mrs Maw, said: "We are very proud of the achievements of our sixth form students, they are a wonderful group of young people and have worked closely with their dedicated teachers with tremendous support from parents and carers.

"They leave school with our very best wishes for their continued success and happiness for the future.”