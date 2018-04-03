Taxi fares in Sunderland set to rise

Taxi fares in Sunderland are set to rise.

The city council has revealed that all three tariffs offered at different times by Hackney carriages are likely to see increases from the end of this month.

Park Lane Taxi Rank, Sunderland

The proposed changes were outlined in a public notice, printed in the Sunderland Echo.

Tariff One, which is from Monday to Saturday, 7am to 11pm with the exception of public and bank holidays and the Christmas and New Year period, will see a minimum charge for rides go from £2.40 to £2.60.

For each subsequent 225 yards of the journey, the fare will rise by 20p.

For Tariff Two, which is from Monday to Saturday, 11pm to 7am and all day Sunday with the exception of public and bank holidays and the Christmas and New Year period, will go from £2.80 to £3.

And Tariff Three, which runs from 6pm on Christmas Even to 7am on December 27, and from 6pm on December 31 to 7am on January 2 and all day on other public and bank holidays, will go from £3.80 to £4.

For Tariffs Two and Three, the fare would then rise by 20p for each subsequent 175 yards of the journey.

The new pricing structure will cover the Sunderland, Hetton, Houghton and Washington Licensing Zones.

Objections can be made in writing to E Waugh, Head of Law and Governance, PO Box 100, Civic Centre, Burdon Road, Sunderland, SR2 7DN, no later than April 26.

If any objections made against the proposals are withdrawn, new prices could come into effect on April 27.