Taxi driver banned after crashing his mother’s car into wall while over the limit

A taxi driver has been banned from the road for two years after taking his mother’s car and crashing it while over the alcohol limit.

Ryan Stephen pleaded guilty to three charges at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court following the crash at Lindisfarne Roundabout, Jarrow,

The court heard how the 23-year-old had taken his mum’s Vauxhall Astra, worth £9000, from her home in Hebburn during the early hours of February 16 without her contest.

He was then spotted by another motorist driving erratically down the A194 towards South Shields and crashed into the roundabout, before he fled the scene.

Prosecutor Bethany Jendrzejewski said: “The vehicle was spotted being driven in an erratic manner.

“The police were called and the defended then returned back to the scene and said ‘here it’s me you’re after’.”

Stephen, of Arnold Street, Boldon Colliery, was then found to have breath-alcohol count of 90 microgrammes, the legal limit being 35, and to be driving without insurance.

The court hear how since the age of 19, Stephen had worked as a taxi driver, but had now lost his licence and his job.

He is no longer on good term with his mother.

District Jude Garland said: “In this case from what I’ve heard, we can avoid spending you to prison, a community penalty is a much better option.

“Many people who come though these court doors are idiots and have no self-control - you don’t strike me as one of those people.

“You will have this blot on your copy book for a while, but hopefully you will redeem yourself with your mother and employer.

“I hope you sort things out with your mother - time is a great healer.”

Stephen was handed a two year driving ban, ordered to complete 240 hours of unpaid work and fined £150.