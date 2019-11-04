Taurid meteor shower 2019: how to see the shower as it peaks on 5 November

The skies will be lit up on Tuesday (5 Nov), with an abundance of colourful fireworks forming Bonfire Night celebrations.

But it won’t just be fireworks that you’ll see, as the Taurid meteor shower is set to peak above the UK on Bonfire Night.

What are the Taurids?

The Taurids are an annual meteor shower named after the bull constellation, Taurus, which run from from 7 September to 10 December.

It won’t just be fireworks that you’ll see, as the Taurid meteor shower is set to peak above the UK on Bonfire Night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meteor displays are separated into two showers, named the Southern Taurids and the Northern Taurids.

The National Space Centre website explains that “despite the low numbers, the Taurids are worth staying up for. They’re known to produce the occasional ‘fireball‘, or exceptionally bright meteor, streaking across the sky.”

The Taurids stem from Comet Encke, which is a short-term periodic comet that orbits the sun around once every 3.3 years.

However, this year the shower is set to peak in the UK on 5 November, which just so happens to coincide with Bonfire Night, producing around five to 10 meteors an hour.

Royal Greenwich Museum (RGM) explains that “meteor showers are caused when the earth travels through a cloud of cometary debris.

“In this case, the Taurid meteor shower is caused by the earth ploughing through debris left behind by Comet Encke.”

How can I see the meteor shower?

The National Space Centre website explains that in order to view the Taurids from the UK, you should head outside anytime after midnight, as by this time the moon will have set and the sky will be dark.

“The darker the location the better, so find the darkest sky you can away from city lights.

Look up, and keep an eye on the whole sky,” adds the National Space Centre.