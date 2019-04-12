Talented student has her photograph shown in London art exhibition

Bright spark Imogen Stidolph has had the chance to see her artwork shine in a London exhibition.

The 15-year-old Whitburn Church of England Academy pupil took part in the national Economic and Social Research Council’s Better Lives photography competition - which challenged young people to take a snap to show what the term ‘better lives’ means to them.

The teenager entered the ‘better health’ category and submitted an image called ‘Light’ - this was a silhouette which Imogen had created out of a string of lights.

She explained: “I used a set of yellow/orange coloured lights to create the outline of a face and then, also using the lights, I created the brain/mind to look quite messy to represent confusion.

“The image shows even though our lives are tangled up in different things, at all points there is light and hope, and in a tangled wire of our busy lives there is always a spot of light.”

Judges, who had to sift through more than 800 entries, were so delighted with Imogen’s submission it was included in a recent exhibition at London’s Espacio Galley - which she was invited to go and see.

Teacher, Carla Craig said: “I believe this was an amazing opportunity for Imogen and I’m really proud of her and her hard work, she always comes to lessons very keen, focused and ready to learn.

“This shows her passion and hard work has been recognised and shows a promising future career in the design industry.”

Mum Sarah Stidolph was delighted to visited the capital with her daughter and see her art, and name, on display.

She added: “I am so proud and delighted for her. She has always been imaginative and creative and now her talent is shining through.”