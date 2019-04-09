Takeaway plans rejected by Sunderland City Council over noise and traffic fears

A bid to open a new hot food takeaway has been knocked back over traffic and noise fears.

Last year, plans were submitted for a takeaway at a former butchers shop in Thompsons Buildings, Houghton.

The proposals included a new extraction system and were expected to create five jobs.

This month, Sunderland City Council refused the plans which failed to meet several planning policy tests.

A decision notice said the plans would cause “unacceptable levels of disturbance to nearby residential properties” and conflict with the “established character of the area”.

This included noise generated by the “comings and goings of customers and their vehicles” and the proposed extraction system during evenings, seven days a week.

The notice adds: “The proposed development would lead to the attraction of vehicles to and from the site and without adequate off-street parking facilities and manoeuvring space.

“The parking of vehicles in close proximity to the junction with Success Road would reduce visibility for drivers and would lead to the creation of conditions prejudicial to road safety.”

During consultation on the plans, Copt Hill councillor, Jack Cunningham, lodged objections.

A neighbour’s objection also read: “We have a huge selection of hot takeaways in the area with Shiney Row and Houghton centre not even five minutes from this site.

“With further outlets already established at Herrington Burn roundabout, Kitchener Terrace and along the A182 towards Shiney Row.

“We do not need this in the area, and we don’t want it on a busy road which is on a very difficult junction.”

The applicant has a 28-day period to launch an appeal if they choose to do so.

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service