Take That tribute brothers are hitting right note in entertainment business

Have your say

Two showbiz brothers have turned a lifetime of on-stage experience into a fast-growing business.

Paul Waite, 37, and Peter Waite, 40, have been performing in bands, shows and tribute acts around the world since they were teenagers.

That included starring roles in Take That tribute act Re-Take That, with Paul as Gary Barlow and Peter as Howard Donald.

They are now enjoying backstage success too, with their entertainment business i-Stage Group growing rapidly since its inception in 2013.

The company supplies event services and entertainment nationally and globally, with an extensive range of acts, singers, bands and performers on its books.

As a result of their success and growing workforce, they recently moved into offices in Sunderland’s North East Business and Innovation Centre, enabling them to facilitate further job creation in the coming months.

“We felt the need for a professional base which could incorporate all elements of the business,” said Paul.

“We just knew being based in close proximity to other fresh and forward-thinking businesses would be perfect for us. There is a great sense of community here and we wanted to be part of that.”

Recent successes for the firm include being commissioned to provide musical entertainment at last year’s Sunderland International Airshow.

“We have a strong national presence and work with well-known holiday parks across the country – and also provide entertainment internationally,” said Peter.

“Our five-year plan includes satellite offices across the UK, although the heart and soul of i-Stage will always remain in the North East.”

The company’s move was supported by Sunderland City Council’s business investment team.

Council chief executive Irene Lucas CBE said: “The founders of i-Stage have successfully managed to turn their passion for music and entertainment into a high-growth business with a bright future.

“Creative businesses are thriving in Sunderland currently, and it’s great to have another one bringing new jobs to the city.”