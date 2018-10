Drivers are facing tailbacks following a two-car crash on the A19.

It happened on the northbound side of the road at Hylton Bridge in the city.

The incident has caused tailbacks towards the A690 at Doxford Park.

The North East Live traffic account tweeted: "Two vehicle RTC on the A19 northbound in the offside lane at Hylton Bridge #Sunderland.

"There are tailbacks towards the A690."