Sweet memory bear made from Bradley Lowery's clothes

Bradley Lowery's mum has a new teddy bear to cuddle made from the youngster's dressing gown.

Gemma Lowery had the bear made from a dressing gown belonging to the Blackhall youngster, who lost his battle with neuroblastoma earlier this year.

Bradley Lowery

The bear, which has the Sunderland AFC logo, has been made by Cassop Vale Bears.

On The Bradley Lowery Foundation facebook page, Gemma, said she was delighted with the bear.

She said: "I have been wanting to get memory bears made out of Bradley's clothes for a while now but I haven't been able to bring myself to part with them.

"Lesley from Cassop Vale Bears has been so patient with me and she really goes above and beyond. Last night she came to my house and picked up two of Bradley's dressing gowns to make me a bear I can cuddle on a night.

"Tonight she came and dropped my bear off. To say I'm happy with it is an understatement. I absolutely love it and i know it's going to bring me comfort in this awful time I am having at the moment.

"Little things like this is all I have left and I will hold on to it for dear life."