Swan causes 'obstruction' on major Sunderland road

It is perhaps one of the more unusual calls police have received about an obstruction in the road.

A case, indeed, of the old bill and a young beak.

Bypassers ushered it away from the road.

Officers were called out after a baby swan landed in busy Leechmere Road, Sunderland, near its junction with Tunstall Road, in fading light.

Appearing lost, it wandered across the dual carriageway - at one stage even making itself comfortable in the central reservation - with bystanders forced to step into the road to warn oncoming traffic.

The onlookers eventually managed to usher the cygnet away from traffic until police arrived.

One said: "We couldn't believe what we were looking at. An actual swan on Leechmere Road.

Police take a few particulars from the swan.

"It looked terrified but thankfully it was tame and did what we wanted.

"We managed to usher it onto a grassy area until the police arrived.

"It's just as well because it have caused an accident on such a busy road."

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said on Thursday: “At 7.24pm yesterday, police received a report of a swan that was causing an obstruction on Leechmere Road, Sunderland.

“A young cygnet appeared lost and was repeatedly trying to get back on the road.

“Officers attended and the cygnet, which had no sign of injury, was brought to safety. It was later released onto the water on Silksworth Lake.”

Contrary to popular belief, swans can take off from dry land although they need at least 30 yards to become airborne and the same again to avoid surrounding buildings.