'Suspicious letter' leads Joe McElderry to clear theatre ahead of show

Singer Joe McElderry asked a venue's bosses to evacuate a theatre moments before he was due to perform after a note sparked concern.

The South Shields star, who played the Customs House in his home town on April 19, said he called on the manager of The Empire Theatre in Consett to clear the venue after he discovered details written in the letter.

In a statement posted via his Twitter account @joemcelderry91, he said: "Myself and my management team were totally unaware of any threat to me before last night's show.

"At 7.26pm last night I was informed of a suspicious letter that had been intercepted by Consett theatre management three days previous and I learned of some of its content.

"Upon hearing this I immediately told the theatre manager that the show would not be going ahead and to get everyone out of the building ASAP."

Earlier today, followers were told: "Due to an incident beyond our control last night at The Empire Theatre Consett, Joe’s performance was cancelled.

"All ticket info please contact the box office."

He is due to play Whitley Bay Playhouse tonight, with his tour to continue in Swindon and then Cannock.