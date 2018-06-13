'Suspected' cable theft sees Metro trains to South Shields delayed

Metro trains to South Shields have been delayed this morning due to a suspected cable theft.

An earlier message said that there were no trains between Pelaw and South Shields, before this was changed to between Hebburn and South Shields.

The service has now tweeted: "Trains are now running between Hebburn and South Shields but with up to 20 mins delays due to suspected cable theft."

The latest suspected incident comes after thieves caused a £25,000 repair bill when cable was stolen from tracks during the end of May Bank Holiday Weekend.

Two people were arrested by police in connection with the theft - which forced train services to be suspended between Pelaw and South Shields for a number of hours on Monday, May 28.